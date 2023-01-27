Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,010 put options on the company. This is an increase of 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,700 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA opened at $15.39 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

