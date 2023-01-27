Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 198,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

