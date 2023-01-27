Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.
Yandex Price Performance
Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
