Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,390 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 6,408 call options.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.