Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CSX Call Options (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,390 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the average daily volume of 6,408 call options.
CSX opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
