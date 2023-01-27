Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

NOV Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOV opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

