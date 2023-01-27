Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. 113,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 51,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Further Reading

