Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 33.3% Higher

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. 113,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 51,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.60 million and a PE ratio of -11.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
