Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $40.51. Stride shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 599,476 shares.

The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Stride by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.