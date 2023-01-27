Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $8.28 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $885.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

