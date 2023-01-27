Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

