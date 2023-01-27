Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.05. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 354,518 shares traded.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

