T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.77 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $522,267. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

