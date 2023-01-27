Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 4.5%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.44. 44,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 137,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TNGX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 418.63%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

