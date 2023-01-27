Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 4.5%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.44. 44,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 137,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on TNGX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 82.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,201,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,631,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 755,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.