Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Barclays lowered Tapestry from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tapestry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.19.
Tapestry Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE TPR opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry
In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
