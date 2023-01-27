Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 24,472 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hub Group by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Hub Group by 2,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Hub Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.58 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.