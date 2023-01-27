Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 32,291 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 575.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

