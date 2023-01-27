Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 37,548 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

