Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 9,007 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after buying an additional 28,401 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $171.89 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

