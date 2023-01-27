Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $57.16 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

