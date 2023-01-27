Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 29,722 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Olin were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Price Performance

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Olin stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.