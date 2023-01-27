Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

