Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.38% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 245.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $616.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.89. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $46.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,792.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

