Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,828,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,733,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYI. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYI stock opened at $182.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

