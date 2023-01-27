Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.13 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 24.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,485,000 after acquiring an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bruker by 677.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 254,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.89 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

