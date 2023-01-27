Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.20 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

