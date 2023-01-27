Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 447.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,245 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after buying an additional 2,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,943,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 106.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 109,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN opened at $33.51 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

