Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.99 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

