Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPK opened at $23.78 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.