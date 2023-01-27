Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.58 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $156.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,951. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.76.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

