Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Weatherford International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

