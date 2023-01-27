Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 14,853 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,684 shares of company stock worth $5,232,444 over the last ninety days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.