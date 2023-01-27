Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 46,327 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ALSN opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

