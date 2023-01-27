Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 84,575 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of United States Steel worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 167,163 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $29.26 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.