Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

