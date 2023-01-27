Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

