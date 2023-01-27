Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,185 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $169.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

