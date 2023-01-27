Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,885 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.32% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 80,941 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of STRL opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $556.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,205. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

