Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,733 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,008.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.75 per share, for a total transaction of $314,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

