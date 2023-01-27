Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,773 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

