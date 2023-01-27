Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 76,600 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $165.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

