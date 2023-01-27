Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 859 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Markel were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Markel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,405.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.76. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.