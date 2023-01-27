Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Trading Up 2.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) were up 2.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $423.28 and last traded at $421.00. Approximately 35,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 176,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.32.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock worth $8,156,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

