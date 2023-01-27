Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 572,911 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tesla were worth $226,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

