The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.09. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $169.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

