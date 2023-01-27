The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 671.88 ($8.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($8.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.29.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

