The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance
The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 671.88 ($8.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($8.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 641.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 610.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.29.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
