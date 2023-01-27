The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $150.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

