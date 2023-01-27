The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

