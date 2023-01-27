The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Wendy’s worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

