The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah Purchases 125,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) Director Parag Shah purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,750.00.

Westaim Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WED opened at C$2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.58.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.