Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) CEO Steven A. Shallcross Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX opened at $0.90 on Friday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

