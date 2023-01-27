Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) CEO David E. Lazar Purchases 37,500 Shares

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) CEO David E. Lazar purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

