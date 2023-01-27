Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,228,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,271,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

